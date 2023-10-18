Restaurants hold fundraisers to help fight breast cancer

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two restaurants are holding a fundraiser Wednesday to help fight breast cancer.

Northern Tap House and Milwaukee Burger Company are both holding events to raise money for breast cancer research.

At Northern Tap House, it will be donating $5 for every burger purchased Wednesday. It will also have live music, a silent auction, games and more activities.

At Milwaukee Burger, all of the tips they receive Wednesday will be donated to the Marshfield Clinic Cancer Center and a local family in need. There will also be a raffle event happening there Wednesday night.

Donations are accepted for the entire month of Oct.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.