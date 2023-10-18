Scattered rain chances return the next few days with near average temperatures

It was a beautiful fall day around Western Wisconsin with many spots reaching back into the mild 60s. Changes are moving in tonight however, out ahead of the next low pressure system pushing through the Northern Plains. Clouds will quickly increase out ahead of this system and an associated upper level trough. The added clouds and also light southeast flow will keep temperatures from dropping nearly as much tonight with lows staying in the milder 40s. The low center is forecast to track southeastward into Wednesday morning, eventually working into the state by late in the day. This will keep us on the milder side of the low, so despite some extra clouds and the chance for a few scattered showers, temperatures will again have a chance to reach 60 degrees. Shower chances will be favored in the afternoon, but are likely to remain scattered with limited available moisture.

Low pressure tracks through the Upper Midwest and into Wisconsin. (weau)

As the system moves to the east and tracks into the Northern Great Lakes, we will get on the backside and winds will shift more to the northwest. This will allow for a bit of cooling on Thursday. It does appear clouds will be dominant through the day, and a few showers also appear possible, but like Wednesday, any rainfall will be scattered and limited in duration. Highs will hold in the mid 50s. Improving weather conditions are forecast on Friday with the return of at least partial sunshine. This will come out ahead of another quick moving disturbance up to the northwest that may bring a shower back into the area by late in the day or more likely Friday evening/night. Out ahead of this feature we look to warm up again with highs rising back to around 60 to end the work week. Any possible showers should quickly pass through and out of the area by early Saturday, leaving us with a pleasant and dry weekend. As of now we are expected a mix of sun and clouds both days with near average highs in the mid 50s.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.