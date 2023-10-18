SportScene 13 for Tuesday, October 17th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The fall prep sports playoffs are underway featuring first round matchups for boys soccer.

In division one, Eau Claire Memorial hosts Chippewa Falls, and Eau Claire North travels to Hudson.

Plus, in division two, Altoona Fall Creek takes on Holmen, while McDonell/Regis plays host to Northland Lutheran in division four.

Also, tons of regional volleyball matchups from division three.

Matchups include Regis hosting Osseo-Fairchild, Colfax battling Mondovi, Elk Mound facing off with Stanley-Boyd, Cadott warring with Augusta, Altoona duking it out with Hayward, and Eau Claire Immanuel facing Elmwood/Plum City.

Finally, in Blugolds action, the women’s soccer team hosts Bethel, the men’s squad travels to Hamline, and the volleyball team battles St. Scholastica.

