SportScene 13 for Tuesday, October 17th

By JD Danielson
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The fall prep sports playoffs are underway featuring first round matchups for boys soccer.

In division one, Eau Claire Memorial hosts Chippewa Falls, and Eau Claire North travels to Hudson.

Plus, in division two, Altoona Fall Creek takes on Holmen, while McDonell/Regis plays host to Northland Lutheran in division four.

Also, tons of regional volleyball matchups from division three.

Matchups include Regis hosting Osseo-Fairchild, Colfax battling Mondovi, Elk Mound facing off with Stanley-Boyd, Cadott warring with Augusta, Altoona duking it out with Hayward, and Eau Claire Immanuel facing Elmwood/Plum City.

Finally, in Blugolds action, the women’s soccer team hosts Bethel, the men’s squad travels to Hamline, and the volleyball team battles St. Scholastica.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCAM ALERT
Barron County Sheriff’s Department alerting the public of a scam
Claudine Leibl
Wood County Sheriff’s Department looking for missing woman
Dog involved in October 14 shooting
Fond du Lac County K9 recovering from shooting after disturbance call
The sign still says 69,421, even though the population is up by almost 2,000.
Eau Claire named 7th largest city in Wisconsin
Brian Anderson
Chippewa Falls man arrested for child sex crime

Latest News

SportScene 13 Tuesday
SportScene 13 Tuesday
SportScene 13 Monday
SportScene 13 Monday
UW-Eau Claire looks to build on their Week 1 win
SportScene 13 for Monday, October 16th
Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) against Iowa during the first half of an NCAA college...
Report: UW QB Tanner Mordecai broke his hand against Iowa