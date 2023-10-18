VFW Post 305 receives All American honors

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A local VFW is being honored as one of the top posts in the nation.

VFW Post 305 in Eau Claire ranked 22nd in the nation in their division, awarding them the high honors of All American.

It’s the first time in the post’s 103-year history they have achieved All American honors.

VWF State Commander Michele Rathke says in order to be considered, the post needed to retain its members, win teacher of the year, participate in Patriot’s Pen and Voice of Democracy scholarship programs, and conduct Buddy Poppy drives across the city.

Rathke says many posts in the Badger state were given the same designation.

“We had 16 posts across the state and five out of the ten districts that we have in the state receive this award, so we definitely pushed hard for our membership this year and we will continue to push for this next year,” Rathke detailed.

Post 7232 in Eau Claire and Post 6550 in Strum were also recognized as they ranked in the top 100 of their divisions and met all the requirements for the All American award.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.