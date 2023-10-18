Xcel Energy holds annual Chili Cook-off

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After a COVID break the last few years, Xcel Energy’s annual Chili Cook-off was back Wednesday.

The Cook-off, held at Xcel Energy’s Headquarters in Eau Claire, was a benefit event for United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley. The cost to try the different chili’s was $5, with all proceeds going to United Way. Several different chili recipes went up against each other to claim awards like “spiciest chili” and “people’s choice.”

WEAU’s very own Alex Loroff was one of the judges for the Cook-off.

An organizer for the event says the cook off does more than just raise money.

“We host our chili cook off to raise funds for United Way of Greater Chippewa Valley. But we also use it as a way to raise awareness for what the United Way of Greater Chippewa Valley does. And also, it’s just fun for employees to get together,” Jennifer Prochnow, Social Investments Representative with Xcel Energy, said. This year’s top chili was a bloody Mary inspired recipe.

An organizer for the event says they raised $900, nearly 50% more than the last time they held the event in 2020.

