1 man dead, 1 hurt following vehicle vs. tractor crash in Monroe County

TOWN OF LINCOLN, Wis. (WEAU) - One man is dead, and another man is hurt after a vehicle vs. tractor crash in Monroe County.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred on State Highway 12 in the Town of Lincoln.

According to information on the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct 18., 2023, around 2:00 p.m., a pickup truck traveling northbound near Cortland Avenue rear-ended a tractor that was also traveling northbound.

The Sheriff’s Office says the crash caused the tractor to enter the ditch and overturn.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the tractor, a 54-year-old Tomah man, was hurt in the crash and taken by ambulance with serious injuries. The driver of the pickup truck, a 78-year-old Warrens man, died on scene.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.