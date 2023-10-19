3rd grade class hosts clothing drive

Socktober at Sherman Elementary
Socktober at Sherman Elementary
By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One 3rd grade class is making sure students in Eau Claire stay warm while going to school this winter.

Sherman Elementary is hosting a clothing drive called Socktober. The goal of the drive is to collect socks, hats, gloves and mittens to give out to students of the Eau Claire Area School District.

The clothing drive lasts the entire month of Oct., with students having brought in more than 300 items so far.

Bryanna Henry, 3rd Grade Teacher, puts on the clothing drive and says the event helps out all students, not just those in need.

“We do Socktober every year to teach kids things I can’t teach them out of a textbook. So they are learning how to cooperate together, how to be respectful of each other, and the process, or others who may need these sorts of things,” Henry said.

This is the fourth year that Henry’s class has hosted the Socktober clothing drive.

She says the class is aiming to collect 2,600 items.

