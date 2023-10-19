BLS Data: State Reaches Record Number of Jobs for Third Month in Row

Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development(DWD)
By PRESS RELEASE
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (DEPARTMENT OF WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT PRESS RELEASE) - The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) today released the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) job totals for the month of September 2023, which showed Wisconsin’s total non-farm jobs hit another record high of 3,017,800. This is 34,500 more jobs than a year ago and an increase of 8,300 over the previous month.

Preliminary employment estimates for September 2023 showed Wisconsin’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.1%. The total labor force grew by 5,400 and employment decreased by 1,800 over the month. The state’s total labor force participation rate increased to 65.8% during that time.

Nationwide for the month of September, the U.S. unemployment rate remained at 3.8%, 0.7 percentage points above Wisconsin’s rate, and the national labor force participation rate of 62.8% was 3 percentage points below the state rate.

  • Place of Residence Data: Wisconsin’s unemployment rate was 3.1% in September. The number of unemployed people increased 7,100 over the month and increased 2,000 over the year to 96,600. The labor force gained 5,400 workers over the month for a total labor force of 3,138,600. The number of people employed decreased by 1,800 over the month for a total of 3,041,000 employed.
  • Place of Work Data: Total jobs increased by 34,500 over the year and increased 8,300 over the month to 3,017,800 total jobs in September. Private sector jobs increased by 27,900 over the year and increased by 5,800 over the month to 2,613,800. Construction jobs grew by 600 over the month to a new record high of 136,400. Health care and social assistance jobs grew by12,200 over the year

“Wisconsin’s robust economy continues to create jobs and our state’s labor participation rate keeps going up,” DWD Secretary Amy Pechacek said. “At the Department of Workforce Development, we will continue preparing individuals with the skills needed for high-demand careers as we ease workforce barriers to strengthen families and the state’s economy.”

Today’s full report can be viewed on DWD’s premier source for labor market information, WisConomy.com.

PRESS RELEASE

