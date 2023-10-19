City of Menomonie seeks volunteers to adopt ash tree benches

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Menomonie Urban Forestry Board is seeking individuals, families, community groups or organizations that would be willing to adopt one or more of the ash tree benches in the City.

The benches were created through a collaboration between the Urban Forestry Board, City Community Services Department and the University of Wisconsin-Stout, according to a press release from the City of Menomonie.

The press release says individuals or organizations that adopt a bench will be expected to do a visual inspection of the bench annually and then perform any maintenance needs.

If you or your organization are interested in adopting a bench, you are asked to contact an Environmental Program Coordinator at mhines@menomonie-wi.gov or 715-232-2221, extension 1005.

