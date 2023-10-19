Communities in Eau Claire voice opinions on developments in Middle East conflict

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - More than a hundred community members showed up outside Eau Claire City Hall Wednesday night.

“The extent of what’s happening is so large that I think that most Israelis know someone who was either hit by that was was injured or killed,” said Aviad Fuchs, a former Israeli Defense Force soldier.

He was happy to see Harvestime Church rally people together in support of his home Israel.

“It’s beautiful to see how Israel unites people, regardless of religion, regardless of beliefs. People know what’s right,” said Fuchs.

President Joe Biden met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to show his support Wednesday.

He even backed claims made by the IDF on the bombing of a hospital in Gaza, casting blame on a Palestinian militant group without presenting evidence to back the claim.

He also did announce a $100 million humanitarian aid package for conflict affected Palestinians.

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Politics Professor Dr. Ali Abootalebi specializes in politics of the Middle East and said the president’s visit could come with consequences.

“That send a very wrong signal to the people in the Middle East and Muslim world, as well as other people, peoples of countries everywhere. People in the region are can be very forgiving. But they have a long memory,” Dr. Abootalebi said.

Cathy Sultan is a pro-Palestine advocate in Eau Claire who feels for the people in Gaza, having lived through a civil war in her home country of Lebanon.

She said she has also visited the Gaza Strip numerous times over the years.

“Palestinians feel forgotten. They feel forgotten because the narrative is always on the Israeli side. Ithink the Palestinians need to know that the world supports them,” said Sultan.

She also speculates the violence will not come to an end as long as Israel continues its occupation of Palestine.

“I have an awful lot of Jewish friends, and I think they stand by me and my assessment of what’s going on,” said Sultan.

Until then, the rallies here and across the country continue.

“This is the beautiful thing about the United States. Everybody is entitled to their opinion. As long as they’re not violent, It’s not as long as they share their views in a peaceful manner, then so be it,” said Fuchs.

A pro-Palestine group did come out to City Hall last Wednesday evening to voice their concerns for the situation in Gaza.

An organizer of that event told WEAU they were met with a counterprotest at the time, who got aggressive with them.

They marched down Barstow Street for the remainder of the event as a result.

