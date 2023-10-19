Country Fest announces 2024 lineup

Country Fest
Country Fest(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - Country Fest organizers are announcing the lineup for next summer.

Among the several anticipated performers are Eric Church, Keith Urban, Jake Owen, Scotty McCreery, Ashley McBryde and Warren Zeiders, according to a press release from Country Fest.

The anticipated schedule provided in the press release is below:

Scheduled Thursday, June 27: Jake Owen, Scotty McCreery, Hailey Whitters, Chayce Beckham, Lorrie Morgan, George Birge, Kassi Ashton, Dylan Schneider and more.

Scheduled Friday, June 28: Keith Urban, Warren Zeiders, Cooper Alan, Deana Carter, Neon Union, Dalton Dover, Redferrin, Shaylen and more.

Scheduled Saturday, June 29: Eric Church, Ashley McBryde, Conner Smith, Morgan Evans, Shane Profitt, Dillon Carmichael, The Castellows, Logan Crosby and more.

Scheduled Wednesday, June 26 - *Tailgate Party exclusive to 3-day ticket holders: Sawyer Brown, Slamabama, Six to Midnight and more.

Artists you may recognize from TikTok: Cooper Alan, The Castellows, Neon Union, Dalton Dover, George Birge, Stephen Paul and more.

“Fans are unbelievably excited,” Festival Promoter and General Manager Wade Asher said. “VIP and Reserved Lawn tickets for 2024 both sold out the week following 2023′s festival - the earliest in Country Fest’s history. We continue to be incredibly grateful for our fans’ support and can’t wait to welcome everyone back to the middle of nowhere, and the center of everything.”

Country Fest is scheduled for June 27-29.

According to the press release, General Admission and camping are on sale now, along with Pit Passes. Additional information is available HERE.

