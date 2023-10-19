DOJ: Armed suspect dead after shooting involving Watertown Police

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An armed suspect is dead after at least one officer fired their weapon in Watertown, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation reports.

The DOJ states Watertown Police Department officers were investigating property damage around 11:15 a.m. at an apartment. The suspect left the apartment before police arrived, and was later spotted in a parking lot on Tower Road.

The suspect allegedly turned toward officials with a gun and at least one officer fired, according to the DOJ.

Officials attempted to save the suspect’s life, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The DOJ noted the officers involved were wearing body cameras and had squad cameras. The officers involved were placed on administrative leave, which is department policy.

The agency did not identify the suspect or the officers involved.

The DCI is leading the investigation. The agency is being assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office and a DCI Crime Response Specialist.

When DCI completes its review of the evidence and facts of the investigation, it will turn over its findings to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.

Several police squads and crime scene tape could be seen at Western Avenue and Harvey Avenue in Watertown, outside the Luther Preparatory School and near the Rock River. A medical examiner was also on scene.

Luther Preparatory School President Matt Crass confirmed the incident did not involve any Luther Prep student, faculty or staff. School dorms were put on lock down for a period of time.

“Though we are saddened by what occurred, we are grateful to God that none of our students were physically harmed,” Crass said. “To those who have received emotional harm, we again ask for his good grace upon them in this hour of distress.”

Morgan Prost witnessed the shooting and claimed he saw police chasing a man Wednesday afternoon and then he heard two gunshots.

Prost recalled how he moved out of Watertown previously to live in a bigger city, then moved back. He said he was hoping to live in a quieter area.

“I ended up buying a house in Watertown and wanted to get away from the city a bit more because I thought it would be a safer place but bad things can happen anywhere,” Prost said.

Crass estimated that police would be on the Luther Prep campus until midnight.

