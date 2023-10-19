Interview: NWSF Fairest of the Fair Gala

2023 NWSF in Chippewa Falls
2023 NWSF in Chippewa Falls(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Applications are due October 27 for the 2024 Northern Wisconsin State Fair Fairest of the Fair.

2023 NWSF Fairest of the Fair Hannah Tambornino and Attendant, Ally Lehmann talk about the upcoming gala and competition that will help select the new ambassador for the fair.

The Northern Wisconsin State Fair Fairest of the Fair and Attendant serve as the official ambassadors of the Fair at events including area events, parades, and the Wisconsin State Fair. The Fairest also represents the Northern Wisconsin State Fair at the Wisconsin Association of Fairs Convention and participates in the Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs competition while participating in professional development training workshops.

The gala is Saturday, November 4 with a 5 p.m. social and a 6 p.m. dinner buffet at the Hallie Town Hall.

Fairest of the Fair Website
Fairest of the Fair Facebook Page

