Interview: Wisconsin potato recipe

By Judy Clark
Updated: 27 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Dana Rady, with the Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association, shares a recipe using Wisconsin potatoes.

It’s a modern twist on a timeless classic; “hash” is essentially a dish with meat, potatoes and onions.

It’s perfect for an evening meal when you have a little bit of everything in your pantry, but not for any specific recipe.

Potatoes naturally contain “resistant starch,” which is a type of carbohydrate that escapes digestion in the small intestine and feeds good bacteria in the large intestine.

Gut health is very important in the body protecting itself against infections.

Avocado and Potato Hash

1 pound small Wisconsin red or yellow potatoes about 5

3 tablespoons olive oil

3/4 cup chopped onion

1 cup diced sweet red bell pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

dash Hot pepper sauce to taste

2 fully ripened avocados halved, pitted, peeled and cubed

1/2 cup ham cut into strips

4 large eggs

INSTRUCTIONS

Prick potatoes with fork; place in microwave; microwave until fork tender, 4 to 5 minutes; cool; cut in 1-inch pieces.

In large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat; add onion and red pepper; cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, 5 to 7 minutes.

Stir in salt, thyme and hot pepper sauce; cook, turning occasionally, until hot, about 5 minutes.

Gently stir in avocado and ham.

Serve with fried eggs

Sprinkled with chopped chives, if desired.

Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association Recipes

