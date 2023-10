EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - JD Danielson talks to the UW-Eau Claire Men’s and Women’s hockey teams as they prepare for the upcoming season. The Eau Claire Curling Club announces they will host the 2024 Junior National Championship. Plus, a look at the past week’s top prep football plays in Scene Stealers.

