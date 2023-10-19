WAGNER TAILS: Evina

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A cat who loves cuddles and cheek scratches is available for adoption at the Dunn County Humane Society.

Evina is about a year old. She arrived at the shelter in April, and she does have feline leukemia. Staff members at DCHS describe her as super friendly.

Evina loves to chase toys. An interesting fact about her is she drinks water from her paw. In fact staff members say they’ve never seen her drink out of a bowl, just from her paw.

Click HERE for the adoption information and the online application.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCAM ALERT
Barron County Sheriff’s Department alerting the public of a scam
Claudine Leibl
Wood County Sheriff’s Department looking for missing woman
Claudine Leibl, 61
Authorities find missing Wood Co. woman’s vehicle, but unable to locate her
The sign still says 69,421, even though the population is up by almost 2,000.
Eau Claire named 7th largest city in Wisconsin
Anthony Sylvester IV
Search continues for suspect in Jackson County home invasion

Latest News

WAGNER TAILS: Evina
WAGNER TAILS: Dover, Duluth, Ethan
WAGNER TAILS: Dover, Duluth, Ethan
WAGNER TAILS: Dover, Duluth, Ethan
WAGNER TAILS: Toast and Sadie
WAGNER TAILS: Toast and Sadie