WAGNER TAILS: Evina

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A cat who loves cuddles and cheek scratches is available for adoption at the Dunn County Humane Society.

Evina is about a year old. She arrived at the shelter in April, and she does have feline leukemia. Staff members at DCHS describe her as super friendly.

Evina loves to chase toys. An interesting fact about her is she drinks water from her paw. In fact staff members say they’ve never seen her drink out of a bowl, just from her paw.

Click HERE for the adoption information and the online application.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.