WATCH: Mischievous magpie taunts and toys with young moose

A mischievous magpie taunts and toils with a frustrated young moose on video. (SOURCE: KTUU)
By Dave Allgood and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE RIVER, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) – Video captured by a woman in Alaska caught some funny moments between a moose and a magpie.

Elly Frey sent video of a magpie taunting and toying with a young moose in her backyard by jumping on its rear and back and jumping off again.

The relentlessness of the bird and confusion of the moose make for an entertaining watch.

Eventually, the moose’s mama wakes up in the next yard and peers over the fence to see what is going on with her baby.

The moose might be the king of Alaska, but the mercurial magpie reigned as the king of the ring on this day.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country Fest
Country Fest announces 2024 lineup
KDOT public meeting in Wichita.
Eau Claire library to hire security after hundreds of incidents with patrons
Modicum Brewing
Modicum Brewing to close after 7 years
flashing red light near crash
Authorities offer flashing traffic light reminders following camera footage of near crash
Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 13, 2022.
First Responder of the Year – Former Sheriff Ron Cramer

Latest News

$3 Million in Funding to Improve Public Safety in Western WI
$3 Million in Funding to Improve Public Safety in Western WI
Local Students Attend Youth Advocacy Training
Local Students Attend Youth Advocacy Training
Officials say a car rammed into the Chinese consulate in San Francisco, and police shot the...
Man who crashed into Chinese Consulate in San Francisco was armed with knife, crossbow, police say
The paramedic is the highest level of pre-hospital care, so it is important for health systems...
Gundersen trainee program addresses paramedic shortages
President Joe Biden delivers an Oval Office speech on the wars in Israel and Ukraine.
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Biden delivers Oval Office speech on wars in Israel and Ukraine