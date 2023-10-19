Western Wisconsin to receive $3 million to improve public safety

By Melanie Walleser
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Over $3 million from the U.S. Department of Justice is being used to strengthen crime prevention efforts and improve public safety across western Wisconsin.

The federal dollars are part of the 2023 government funding bill support by U.S. Senator, Tammy Baldwin.

“Oftentimes we think of police when we think about public safety. The grant funding that was announced, and that I fought to secure, really looks at the whole spectrum of what conditions cause crime, how can you prevent crime, what sort of activities can we engage in that both focus on prevention, but also support for victims of crime,” Baldwin said.

The Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association (ECAHMAA) received $450,000 to provide culturally specific services to victims of crimes like domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking.

True Vue, executive director of ECAHMAA said the funding will also go towards organizing a statewide conference to host victim advocates.

“Making sure that we get speakers who have been doing this work for a long time, who are knowledgeable, who have been working with the justice system alongside of working with domestic violence and sexual assault victims. It’s just really important for those folks to know our history, heritage and culture, to be able to effectively work and serve them,” Vue said.

Baldwin said other grants will help curb re-offenders.

“You can provide resources both when somebody is incarcerated and when they re-enter the community to make it less likely that they’ll be re-offending. Whether that is supportive in terms of helping somebody find a job and get the skills they need for a good paying job or to battle substance use disorder, make sure that that they are getting treatment, to make sure that they are able to live a productive life,” Baldwin said.

The City of Eau Claire received nearly $19,000 for technology upgrades, uniforms, and officer equipment. The City will replace broken Preliminary Breath Testing (PBT) devices, replace its current Honor Guard uniforms and replace officer’s traffic safety vests and County will purchase video conference equipment technology for its Security Services division conference room.

Western Wisconsin investments:

City of Eau Claire, Eau Claire, WI:

  • $18,951 through the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program

Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association, Eau Claire, WI:

  • $450,000 through the Grants to Enhance Culturally Specific Services for Victims of Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, and Stalking Program

City of La Crosse, La Crosse, WI:

  • $14,598 through the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program

Dunn County, Menomonie, WI:

  • $896,784 through the Family Treatment Court Program

Crawford County, Prairie Du Chien, WI:

  • $300,000 through the Rural and Small Department Violent Crime Reduction Program

Vernon County, Viroqua, WI:

  • $515,523 through the Adult Treatment Court Discretionary Grant Program

Barron County, Barron, WI:

  • $896,785 through the Family Treatment Court Program

