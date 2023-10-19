What a California ban on food additives could mean

Gundersen Health System
Gundersen Health System(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new ban in California on a group of potentially harmful food additives has sparked food safety conversations across the country.

The law in California bans red dye number 3, potassium bromate, brominated vegetable oil and propyl-paraben. The ingredients are commonly found in candy, drinks and some baked goods.

The Food and Drug Administration has deemed the ingredients safe in small amounts but Gundersen Health System Registered Dietitian Rebecca Cripe says red dyes like red dye 3 and red dye 40 have been linked to behavioral issues and migraines in some children.

Cripe says even if these ingredients are removed from products doesn’t necessarily make them healthier.

“So if you look at the list that these four additives are in, like the list of foods that they’re in, a majority of these foods are packaged products that have other things that are not nutritious for us either, Just removing these four additives doesn’t mean it gives you license to go ahead and eat these foods and your health is going to be wonderful,” Cripe said.

The FDA has a program in place that continually reviews the safety of ingredients.

The Administration does say it is working on removing the authorization of brominated vegetable oil as a food ingredient.

Gundersen Health System offers resources on its website HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KDOT public meeting in Wichita.
Eau Claire library to hire security after hundreds of incidents with patrons
Modicum Brewing
Modicum Brewing to close after 7 years
flashing red light near crash
Authorities offer flashing traffic light reminders following camera footage of near crash
Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 13, 2022.
First Responder of the Year – Former Sheriff Ron Cramer
EasyJet says the flight was delayed overnight due to the aircraft needing additional cleaning.
Airline passenger poops on bathroom floor, leading to canceled flight

Latest News

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul
AG Kaul announces additional $2M grant for anti-human trafficking task force
Country Fest
Country Fest announces 2024 lineup
File photo of ambulance.
1 man dead, 1 hurt following vehicle vs. tractor crash in Monroe County
Joshua Pleasnick, 43, appeared in a Dane Co. courtroom on October 19, 2023, for an initial...
Man accused of being armed at statehouse twice released on signature bond