What a California ban on food additives could mean

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new ban in California on a group of potentially harmful food additives has sparked food safety conversations across the country.

The law in California bans red dye number 3, potassium bromate, brominated vegetable oil and propyl-paraben. The ingredients are commonly found in candy, drinks and some baked goods.

The Food and Drug Administration has deemed the ingredients safe in small amounts but Gundersen Health System Registered Dietitian Rebecca Cripe says red dyes like red dye 3 and red dye 40 have been linked to behavioral issues and migraines in some children.

Cripe says even if these ingredients are removed from products doesn’t necessarily make them healthier.

“So if you look at the list that these four additives are in, like the list of foods that they’re in, a majority of these foods are packaged products that have other things that are not nutritious for us either, Just removing these four additives doesn’t mean it gives you license to go ahead and eat these foods and your health is going to be wonderful,” Cripe said.

The FDA has a program in place that continually reviews the safety of ingredients.

The Administration does say it is working on removing the authorization of brominated vegetable oil as a food ingredient.

Gundersen Health System offers resources on its website HERE.

