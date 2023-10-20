Baldwin presses Biden administration to get patients, providers answers on COVID test fraud

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEAU) - (Press release from Office of Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin)

Today, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) called on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to continue looking into reports that Medicare beneficiaries are being billed for COVID-19 tests that they did not order or receive. The letter to CMS comes after Senator Baldwin heard from multiple constituents who have seen unfamiliar charges appear on their Medicare bills. Senator Baldwin also pushed CMS to communicate with Medicare recipients who have reported fraudulent charges on their bills to ensure Wisconsinites have faith that their benefits are safe.

“I write to express my serious concerns regarding the experiences of Wisconsin retirees who have reported numerous unrequested and unreceived COVID-19 test kits on their Medicare statements, or have been solicited for fake COVID-19 tests,” wrote Senator Baldwin. “I recognize that the agency is working with the Department of Justice (DOJ) and investigating fraud and waste pertaining to the distribution of COVID-19 tests, however, seniors in Wisconsin are concerned that their health information has been compromised. I respectfully request that CMS be as transparent and communicative as possible with providers and beneficiaries to bolster public awareness and make clear that CMS is doing its job.”

In April 2021, CMS launched a program that covered and paid for up to eight COVID-19 tests for people with Medicare Part B from eligible participating providers at no cost to beneficiaries, ending in conjunction with the Public Health Emergency on May 11, 2023. In total, the program distributed millions of tests directly to Medicare beneficiaries and their families. However, following the termination of this program, Americans have reported unsolicited COVID-19 tests or noticed additional charges on their bills for tests they never requested.

“When a Medicare beneficiary sees a charge that they do not recognize, they have the right to be concerned. It is CMS’s duty to provide them with information and to ensure that their benefits and health information are protected,” wrote Senator Baldwin. “I am committed to protecting the strength of the Medicare program by rooting out fraud and abuse. I believe it is critical that the agency provides clarity and information regarding both situations so that providers and beneficiaries can make informed decisions going forward.”

A full version of this letter is available here and below. An online version of this release is available here.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.