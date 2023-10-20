Bike collides with vehicle
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man riding a bicycle was taken to the hospital after a crash with a vehicle.
The Eau Claire Police Department says it appears the bicyclist was crossing Clairemont Avenue at London Road in Eau Claire around ten last night when he failed to yield for a vehicle and was struck.
Officers say the man was not wearing a helmet, and his bike did not have any lights.
The bicyclist was taken to a hospital for his injuries.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
The crash is still under investigation.
