Bike collides with vehicle

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man riding a bicycle was taken to the hospital after a crash with a vehicle.

The Eau Claire Police Department says it appears the bicyclist was crossing Clairemont Avenue at London Road in Eau Claire around ten last night when he failed to yield for a vehicle and was struck.

Officers say the man was not wearing a helmet, and his bike did not have any lights.

The bicyclist was taken to a hospital for his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.