Bike collides with vehicle

By Eleanor Bland
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man riding a bicycle was taken to the hospital after a crash with a vehicle.

The Eau Claire Police Department says it appears the bicyclist was crossing Clairemont Avenue at London Road in Eau Claire around ten last night when he failed to yield for a vehicle and was struck.

Officers say the man was not wearing a helmet, and his bike did not have any lights.

The bicyclist was taken to a hospital for his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation.

