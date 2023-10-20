Chippewa Falls schools temporarily placed on hold due to situation

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Several Chippewa Falls schools were placed on a temporary hold Friday afternoon due to a developing situation near the Kroger-Chestnut building.

Around 1:30 p.m., CFAUSD schools were placed in a hold status as a result of a Public Service Announcement that was received throughout the district.

No direct threats were made to the school.

Around 2:55 p.m., law enforcement communicated that parents could come pick up their children for the schools, but busses would not be running.

By 3:20 p.m., officials determined the hold could be lifted and normal operations resumed.

Here is the official statement made by the Chippewa Falls School District:

Dear Staff and Families,

This afternoon, several Chippewa Falls schools were temporarily placed on hold for around two hours due to a developing situation near the Korger-Chestnut building. Starting around 1:30pm, all CFAUSD schools were placed in hold status as a result of a Public Service Announcement (PSA) that was received throughout the District. Shortly thereafter and as a result of law enforcement official contacts, it was determined that only Parkview Elementary, Hillcrest Elementary, Chi-Hi, and CFMS should be put on hold as a precautionary measure after initial reports of law enforcement activity in their vicinity. Although there were no direct threats made to any of the schools, officials opted to keep the students and staff secure until the situation could be fully resolved.

Around 2:55pm, law enforcement communicated that parents could come pick up their children from the affected schools, but buses would not be running at that time. By 3:20pm, officials determined the hold could be lifted and normal operations resumed.

The temporary holds were implemented out of an abundance of caution while law enforcement addressed an incident in the West Hill area nearby. While the nature of the situation is still developing, there were no known threats made directly to students or schools. We are grateful for the swift response from our local law enforcement and emergency teams who worked diligently to secure the area and prioritize the safety of our schools and community. Please look for further details on the incident as they become available from law enforcement officials.

Additional kudos and thanks to our caring and responsive staff members for their efforts, to our students for their cooperation and flexibility, to the Chippewa Yellow Bus Company for ensuring that all students could get to where they needed to be after and during the event, and to our parents for their cooperation, flexibility, patience, and understanding during a challenging event.

Sincerely,

Jeff Holmes

Chippewa Falls Area

Unified School District

Superintendent

