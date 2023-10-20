Dog available for adoption after being put in protective custody

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A dog is available for adoption after Chippewa Falls Police took her into protective custody .

In a Facebook post, the Chippewa Falls Police Department said it received a report that a dog was being neglected on the East Hill.

The caller sent photos of the dog, named Maggy.

Officers went to the home and confirmed that Maggy was severely underweight and dirty, but had a great disposition and wanted attention.

They took her to the Chippewa County Humane Association and the owner was referred for charges of mistreating an animal.

They say Maggy has made a great recovery and is now available for adoption.

