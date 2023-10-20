Dog available for adoption after being put in protective custody

Maggy the dog
Maggy the dog(WEAU)
By Eleanor Bland
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A dog is available for adoption after Chippewa Falls Police took her into protective custody .

In a Facebook post, the Chippewa Falls Police Department said it received a report that a dog was being neglected on the East Hill.

The caller sent photos of the dog, named Maggy.

Officers went to the home and confirmed that Maggy was severely underweight and dirty, but had a great disposition and wanted attention.

They took her to the Chippewa County Humane Association and the owner was referred for charges of mistreating an animal.

They say Maggy has made a great recovery and is now available for adoption.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country Fest
Country Fest announces 2024 lineup
Two juveniles are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.
Deadly Amish buggy crash: possible twin driver switch at crash site
Spokesperson: Kwik Trip experienced cybersecurity incident causing disruption to its systems
File photo of ambulance.
1 man dead, 1 hurt following vehicle vs. tractor crash in Monroe County
Ambulance takes bicyclist to hospital
Bike collides with vehicle

Latest News

Police Standoff in Chippewa Falls
Police Standoff in Chippewa Falls
Damage has been done to the house
Fire damages home in Sparta
Private First Class Dickman
Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff in honor of Army Private First Class
Ruben Arreola
Local man arrested for drugs