Downtown co-working community plans to expland

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A co-working community in downtown Eau Claire is planning to work with a Minnesota-based organization.

CoLab in Eau Claire is joining forces with Coven, a Minneapolis co-working community.

Both communities offer space and resources for start-up companies and entrepreneurs in the area, with Coven being the first woman-owned co-working franchise in the world.

CoLab’s Investment and Entrepreneurship Director, Elaine Coughlin, explains why the decision will benefit Eau Claire.

“We have an untapped market here, a community of folks that we want to bring into the space and be part of our community here. So it just seemed to be a natural fit. Again, their values align with what we’re doing, their missions align, and in serving some other underrepresented groups. And just building community here in Eau Claire.”

Other than joining forces, CoLab officials said they’re excited to be changing locations to the former Antique Emporium in downtown Eau Claire.

