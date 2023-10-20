Fire damages home in Sparta

Damage has been done to the house(WEAU)
By Eleanor Bland
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Sparta Area Fire District says a house is damaged after a fire broke out this morning.

At 6:50, crews went to the fire on North Court Street in the city of Sparta

When they got there, they saw heavy smoke and fire coming form the back of the house and roof.

The fire was brought under control after 30 minutes. Crews said they had to deal with multiple additions on the house.

Luckily, no one was home at the time of the fire, and no one was hurt.

Fire Chief Mike Arnold says the fire is under investigation, but they do not know the exact cause at this time.

