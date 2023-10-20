Getting a mammogram once a year can detect early signs of breast cancer

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, with October 20th being National Mammography Day.
By Ellie Ulbricht
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and October 20th being National Mammography Day, it’s important to get a yearly screening.

Mayo Clinic Health System said around one in eight women are diagnosed with breast cancer, with the average risk being 13% for women getting it in their lifetime.

Mayo Clinic Radiologist, Cameron Lietch, said if anyone has concerns, they should come and get seen by a provider.

“Yearly mammograms help to detect subtle changes in the breast. So our ability to detect early breast cancers is really advanced quite a bit. So treatment outcomes for patients when they are diagnosed with breast cancer is over 90% at five years.”

Lietch said Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire conducts 18-20,000 mammograms per year.

For more information on breast cancer, Lietch wrote a blog on the topic, “Beyond the basics: Exploring advanced breast cancer screening options

