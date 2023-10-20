Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff in honor of Army Private First Class

Private First Class Dickman
Private First Class Dickman(WEAU)
By Eleanor Bland
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Flags will fly at half-staff tomorrow for a U.S. Army Soldier who was reported missing in action during the Korean War and whose body was recently identified.

Private 1st Class Charles A. Dickman will be laid to rest tomorrow with full military honors in Cashton.

Governor Tony Evers ordered flags be lowered to honor his sacrifice 73 years ago.

Dickman was a member of the 24th Infantry Division. He went missing during defensive actions over the summer of 1950.

His remains were buried in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, in Honolulu.

His body was positively identified in June of this year.

(Release from The Office of Governor Tony Evers)

Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #214 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Sat., Oct. 21, 2023, in honor of U.S. Army Private First Class Charles A. Dickman, who lost his life in the Korean War and whose remains have been identified and returned to Wisconsin for burial.

“We are grateful Private First Class Dickman is returning home so he can be laid to rest in peace,” said Gov. Evers. “Private First Class Dickman gave his life fighting for the values and freedoms we hold dear, and today we recognize and honor his courageous service and sacrifice.”

Private First Class Dickman was a member of M Company, 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action after his unit engaged in defensive actions near Chochiwon, South Korea, now modern day Jochiwon, on July 12, 1950. After regaining control of Chochiwon in the fall of 1950, the Army began recovering remains from the area, which were temporarily interred at the United Nations Military Cemetery Taejon before being buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii. On June 20, 2023, Private First Class Dickman’s remains were positively identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency’s Korean War Disinterment Project.

Private First Class Dickman will be buried with full military honors on Sat., Oct. 21, 2023, in Cashton.

Executive Order #214 will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Sat., Oct. 21, 2023, and is available here.

