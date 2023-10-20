House fire in La Crosse

It took crews about four hours to put the fire out.
By Eleanor Bland
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A house caught on fire in Lacrosse at approximately 10:42p.m Thursday night.

La Crosse Fire Department says they arrived at 2000 block of 14th Street and observed a large amount of smoke coming from the back corner of the home.

All residents were safely evacuated prior to the authorities arriving on scene.

Cause of the fire is still under investigation.

LCFD says there is major smoke and fire damage.

