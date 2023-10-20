Increasing clouds tonight, slightly cooler this weekend

It has been a beautiful, fantastic day across the entire area. A few clouds have started to pop up, but otherwise we are enjoying ample sunshine this afternoon and into this evening. Temperatures have reached well above average as well, into the low to mid-60s for most. Farther east though, many towns were stuck in the 50s, closer to an upper-level trough. Tonight, cloud cover will start to make its way in, with a weak storm system approaching. It could even drop a few sprinkles of rain, mainly north and east of Eau Claire. Winds will shift from the south to a more northerly direction, with temperatures dropping only into the mid-40s. Tomorrow could start off with some sun, but more clouds are expected to fill in during the afternoon again. A few stray showers are possible, especially in the morning, but nothing widespread is expected. Winds will be on the breezy side though, between 15-20 mph from the northwest. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, in the mid-50s.

A weak frontal boundary over area will make way for high pressure later. We will see some more cloudy conditions for the weekend though. (WEAU)

Sunday is looking pretty similar temperature-wise, but much calmer wind-wise. A mix of sun and clouds once again, so not a bad day at all! Monday will be a bit warmer with temperatures close to 60º and partly cloudy skies. But starting Tuesday, a large storm system is approaching us. There is quite a bit of uncertainty between the models and when and where we can expect most of the rain. As of right now, rain chances appear to increase Monday night, especially along and south of I-90, continuing into Tuesday. Temperatures will slip back into the mid-50s with all the cloud cover and rain chances, as well as a cooler airmass very slowly dropping down from Canada. Wednesday and Thursday also feature a chance of rain, but this is where the uncertainty gets even bigger. For Friday, models are starting to come together again, bringing in another, potentially strong, storm system. Behind this, temperatures are expected to get much cooler for next weekend.

