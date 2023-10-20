Law enforcement surrounding house in Chippewa Falls, asking people to avoid area

Law enforcement surround home on Bay and Spruce Street
Law enforcement surround home on Bay and Spruce Street(WEAU)
By Lindsay Alowairdi
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Several law enforcement officers are surrounding a home on Bay Street and Spruce Street in Chippewa Falls.

A Public Safety Alert was sent out to people by phone alert in the surrounding area to shelter in place. It says a notice will be sent when the issue is resolved.

We don’t know yet what the situation is, but WEAU has a crew on scene and we will bring you the latest updates online and in our evening newscasts.

The Chippewa Falls School District says several buildings are on hold.

A message from the Chippewa Falls School District

Dear Families,

All of our buildings were put on hold as a result of the PSA that went out at 1:25 PM. Based on updated information from law enforcement, Parkview Elementary, Hillcrest Elementary, Chi-Hi, and CFMS need to remain on hold as law enforcement addresses a situation near our Korger-Chestnut building. At this time, none of our schools have a direct threat; however, the above schools will remain in “hold” until we have verification from law enforcement that the situation is resolved.

Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work through this matter.

Jeff Holmes

Chippewa Falls Area

Unified School District

Superintendent

