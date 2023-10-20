Man convicted of murdering wife in dispute over ‘Zombie House Flipping’ appearance

David Tronnes was found guilty of first-degree murder Wednesday for the 2018 death of Shanti...
David Tronnes was found guilty of first-degree murder Wednesday for the 2018 death of Shanti Cooper-Tronnes, who prosecutors said was beaten and strangled to death in their Orlando house.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife after a dispute over whether they should appear together on a home-renovation television show.

David Tronnes was found guilty of first-degree murder Wednesday for the 2018 death of Shanti Cooper-Tronnes, who prosecutors said was beaten and strangled to death in their Orlando house. Tronnes was sentenced to life in prison immediately after jurors returned the guilty verdict following almost five hours of deliberations.

According to prosecutors, Tronnes had spent thousands of dollars on home renovations in hopes of appearing on the A&E reality show “Zombie House Flipping,” which is filmed in Orlando. Cooper-Tronnes refused to appear on the show, which upset Tronnes and led to arguments.

Cooper-Tronnes was killed in the bedroom, and Tronnes attempted to clean up the scene before police arrived, according to evidence presented at trial. Tronnes claimed he found his wife in the bathtub after spending the day cleaning and walking his dogs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country Fest
Country Fest announces 2024 lineup
Two juveniles are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.
Deadly Amish buggy crash: possible twin driver switch at crash site
Spokesperson: Kwik Trip experienced cybersecurity incident causing disruption to its systems
File photo of ambulance.
1 man dead, 1 hurt following vehicle vs. tractor crash in Monroe County
KDOT public meeting in Wichita.
Eau Claire library to hire security after hundreds of incidents with patrons

Latest News

FILE - Lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, appears before Judge Scott MacAfee during a motions hearing on...
Jury selection begins in the first trial in the Georgia election case against Trump and others
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who failed in a crucial second ballot yesterday to become Speaker of...
House Republicans reject Jim Jordan a third time for the speaker’s gavel as opposition deepens
It took crews about four hours to put the fire out.
House fire in La Crosse
Former President Donald Trump comments to the media during a break of his civil business fraud...
Judge threatens to hold Donald Trump in contempt after deleted post is found on campaign website
Rockets are fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel over destroyed buildings following Israeli...
Israel pounds Gaza, evacuates town near Lebanon ahead of expected ground offensive against Hamas