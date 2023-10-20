New pollinator habitat planted near Forest Street community gardens

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A group of community members got their hands dirty, transforming a piece of land into a haven for pollinators.

The newly planted pollinator habitat is near the Forest Street community gardens in Eau Claire.

Sharon McInnis, co-owner of Paint Creek Nursery & Tree Farm, said all the flowers, shrubbery, and trees planted were grown by Paint Creek Nursery.

“We have about 15 different kinds of of pollinating plants. There’s some Cornflower, some Brown-eyed susan, some serviceberry, and some butterfly weed,” McInnis said.

Mossy Rock Nature Group, a nonprofit that offers nature education and activities to homeschooled children in Northwestern Wisconsin, helped to diversify the spot into a place that attracts native pollinators like bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds.

“If you look around town, there’s a lot of areas that are currently mowed and a lot of building that’s going on. So we’re really reducing a lot of habitat right now in a lot of areas of the world,” president of Mossy Rock Nature Group, Carissa McFarlane, said. “So if we can take an area like this and kind of give back to those animals, then we don’t lose as many areas and just give them somewhere to be.”

In just an hour, the group of kids planted hundreds of plants in what used to be just a patch of grass.

Matt McFarlane, land rights agent for Xcel Energy, said the company owns the bit of land, plus another 400 acres in the area that it’s working to convert into wildlife habitats or pollinator sites. Xcel partnered with the City of Eau Claire for the project.

“Pollinators are so vital to all of the crops that we all love and enjoy. A lot of those things wouldn’t grow if we didn’t have pollinators. They’re super important to the environment and they also provide a lot of benefit to the whole community. When you get to see the birds, the butterflies, the bees and the esthetic value that they provide as well as the wildflowers in the spring and summer and fall as well,” McFarlane said.

McFarlane said next spring, Xcel Energy and Mossy Rock Nature Group will be planting more pollinator sites in the area, which will connect the Forest Street gardens to Phoenix Park.

