A nicer finish to the work week before temperatures cool some into the weekend

A few scattered showers remain in the area this evening but it will dry out tonight with a partly cloudy sky. Light northwest winds will allow temperatures to cool back down to around 40 with patchy late night fog possible. Some of that fog or even low clouds may persist early Friday, but we are expecting a return to some sunshine and it will end up being a nice fall day. Wind flow will become west and southwesterly out ahead of a clipper-type system as it tracks across Northern Minnesota and into Northern Wisconsin by the evening hours. This will support a milder afternoon as temperatures climb back to 60 or even a bit warmer. A few scattered showers will then be possible into Friday night but they would likely be brief with minimal rain.

A quick moving low drops into Northern Wisconsin by Friday night. (weau)

The weekend will overall be pleasant and typical of the later part of October. It appears Saturday will feature more clouds than sunshine as yet one final disturbance drops down into the area on northwest flow. This should again focus the best chances for a few showers over northern and eastern Wisconsin, but a stray shower or sprinkle may sneak into our part of the state as well. Any rain would be brief and insignificant. Otherwise seasonable temperatures will prevail with highs in the mid 50s. Similar highs will continue on Sunday, while it looks to be a sunnier day as high pressure builds over the region. The high will drift to our east into Monday, shifting winds back to the south and southwest and leading to another warm up. Highs should be able to climb back into the 60s. Questions then quickly arise heading into the middle of the week as the next front arrives from the west. There are timing and placement differences in the location and movement of the front, and the result is low confidence in that part of the forecast. As of now it appears chances will start to increase for some showers by Monday night into Tuesday, with at least some continued potential for additional rainfall Wednesday and Thursday. Beyond this system, a push of colder air may bring a notable chill to the forecast by the following weekend.

