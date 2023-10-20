RTS-Maintenance at Fort McCoy invites Sparta STEM Academy for training

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Fort McCoy is a 60,000 acre United States Army installation in Monroe county. It is also where Regional Training Site - Maintenance training is located.

“Here at RTS at McCoy, we provide maintenance, ammunition, specific training for active Army, Army Reserve, and the Army National Guard. Our goal is to train and empower future agile and adaptive leaders,” says commandant of Regional Training Site - Maintenance at Fort McCoy, Major James Frangenberg.

Fort McCoy’s regional training site hosted nearly 100 students from the Sparta Innovations STEM Academy to provide real world practical mechanical demonstrations.

“This is a great opportunity for students to come here to Fort McCoy and see what the United States Army Reserve has to offer. These are our future leaders. STEM students are leaders of tomorrow. And whether they’re going to be a doctor, a lawyer, an engineer, a firefighter, or even in the military, they get an opportunity to come here and get some hands on experience with RTS-Maintenance, with regional training, site maintenance at the school here to see how they teach their students who are in the military,” says Chris Hanson of the 88th Readiness Division.

RTS had plenty of learning opportunities ready for the STEM students.

“The students have four stations they’ll be going through today. They have engines and they have cutaways, and these are mechanically set up. So all they have to do is push the button and they actually run slowly. But it shows through the cutaways so students can see how an actual engine functions. We also have an axle. How does an axle in a vehicle work? We have a hydraulic experience for them. It’s a big hydraulic arm,” says Hanson.

Chris Hanson believes that events like this will help students use their skills.

“There’s a lot going on. But coming out here and learning anything that’s happening, it will help them. They don’t have to join the military. Or if they do, that’s great, but they don’t have to. They can take what they learn and turn around and transfer those skills somewhere in the civilian world,” says Hanson.

RTS-Maintenance is one of the primary schools for mechanics in the Army Reserve.

Any schools that are interested in medical, engineering, or mechanical training for students can call the Fort McCoy public affairs office at (608) 388-4209.

