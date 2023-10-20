Local man arrested for drugs

Ruben Arreola
Ruben Arreola(WEAU)
By Eleanor Bland
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is in custody after a search warrant was carried out in Sparta.

The Sparta Police Department says it happened at South K Street in Sparta after an investigation.

28 year old Ruben Arreola was arrested during the search on charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl.

He was also arrested for drug paraphernalia and violating his probation.

Arreola appeared in Monroe County Circuit court on October 16th.

He is still in the Monroe County Jail on a probation hold.

33 year old Monica Flores of Sparta was also arrested for drug activity during the search warrant.

She was released from the Monroe County Jail while she waits for official charges from the Monroe County District’s office.

