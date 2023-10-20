SportScene 13 for Thursday, October 19th (Part 1)

By JD Danielson
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep volleyball teams enter regional semifinals matchups, with plenty of action from all divisions.

In division one, Chippewa Falls hosts Wisconsin Rapids, Menomonie hits the road to River Falls, Superior faces New Richmond, and Eau Claire North battles Wausau West.

On to division two, where matchups include Rice Lake against Hayward, Bloomer against Amery, Baldwin-Woodville against St. Croix Central, and Osceola against Prescott.

In the division three bracket, defending champions McDonell host Colfax, Fall Creek takes on Durand-Arkansaw, Cameron faces off with Barron, and Eau Claire Regis looks to upset Spring Valley, and Cadott plays host to Elk Mound.

To division four, where Eau Claire Immanuel wars with Assumption.

Finally, in prep boys soccer regional semifinals, Regis/McDonell takes on Washburn/Bayfield, Barron battles Three Lakes/Phelps, Amery faces Cumberland, and Pacelli battles with Arcadia in division four, while Rice Lake hosts Hayward and Baldwin-Woodville faces off with Ashland in division three.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country Fest
Country Fest announces 2024 lineup
Two juveniles are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.
Deadly Amish buggy crash: possible twin driver switch at crash site
KDOT public meeting in Wichita.
Eau Claire library to hire security after hundreds of incidents with patrons
Modicum Brewing
Modicum Brewing to close after 7 years
flashing red light near crash
Authorities offer flashing traffic light reminders following camera footage of near crash

Latest News

Altoona tennis looks to conclude an undefeated season at the WIAA Team Tennis Championship
SportScene 13 for Thursday, October 19th (Part 2)
SportScene 13 Thursday PART 2
SportScene 13 Thursday PART 2
SportScene 13 Thursday PART 1
SportScene 13 Thursday PART 1
UW-Eau Claire Men's Hockey
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, October 18th