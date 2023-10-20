SportScene 13 for Thursday, October 19th (Part 1)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep volleyball teams enter regional semifinals matchups, with plenty of action from all divisions.

In division one, Chippewa Falls hosts Wisconsin Rapids, Menomonie hits the road to River Falls, Superior faces New Richmond, and Eau Claire North battles Wausau West.

On to division two, where matchups include Rice Lake against Hayward, Bloomer against Amery, Baldwin-Woodville against St. Croix Central, and Osceola against Prescott.

In the division three bracket, defending champions McDonell host Colfax, Fall Creek takes on Durand-Arkansaw, Cameron faces off with Barron, and Eau Claire Regis looks to upset Spring Valley, and Cadott plays host to Elk Mound.

To division four, where Eau Claire Immanuel wars with Assumption.

Finally, in prep boys soccer regional semifinals, Regis/McDonell takes on Washburn/Bayfield, Barron battles Three Lakes/Phelps, Amery faces Cumberland, and Pacelli battles with Arcadia in division four, while Rice Lake hosts Hayward and Baldwin-Woodville faces off with Ashland in division three.

