UW-River Falls to reopen dairy processing facility

Quadrupling the amount of milk to process, the renovated facility will take the college farm's...
Quadrupling the amount of milk to process, the renovated facility will take the college farm's milk and then make cheese and ice cream.(WEAU)
By Michelle Stangler
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - After 10 years in the making, and a multiyear shutdown, the University of Wisconsin-River Falls will reopen a facility to process milk.

Fundraising efforts for the Wuethrich Family Grassland Dairy Center of Excellence began in 2013, was scheduled to begin renovation in 2015 and will now await processing next month.

Quadrupling the amount of milk to process, the renovated facility will take the college farm’s milk and then make cheese and ice cream. The first dairy plant at UW-River Falls opened in 1982.

It will now offer more research and hands-on experiences for students and people involved in the dairy industry.

“It’s going to be a priceless resource for the new product development in the dairy industry. It’s going to be a training venue for not just those students, but for cheesemakers, butter makers, all the licensed facilities across the state. It’s going to keep this industry moving into the next generation, " says John Umhoefer, executive director of the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association.

The grand reopening took place this morning at UW-River Falls and will soon hold classes for hands-on learning and research. The facility includes updated equipment and more space.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country Fest
Country Fest announces 2024 lineup
Two juveniles are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.
Deadly Amish buggy crash: possible twin driver switch at crash site
Spokesperson: Kwik Trip experienced cybersecurity incident causing disruption to its systems
File photo of ambulance.
1 man dead, 1 hurt following vehicle vs. tractor crash in Monroe County
Ambulance takes bicyclist to hospital
Bike collides with vehicle

Latest News

Fort McCoy Trains Sparta Stem Academy
Fort McCoy Trains Sparta Stem Academy
Kids Plante New Pollinator Site in Eau Claire
Kids Plante New Pollinator Site in Eau Claire
The Importance of Getting a Mammogram
The Importance of Getting a Mammogram
Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District Schools Placed on Hold
Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District Schools Placed on Hold
Breaking News - Police Standoff in Chippewa Falls
Breaking News - Police Standoff in Chippewa Falls