UW-River Falls to reopen dairy processing facility

RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - After 10 years in the making, and a multiyear shutdown, the University of Wisconsin-River Falls will reopen a facility to process milk.

Fundraising efforts for the Wuethrich Family Grassland Dairy Center of Excellence began in 2013, was scheduled to begin renovation in 2015 and will now await processing next month.

Quadrupling the amount of milk to process, the renovated facility will take the college farm’s milk and then make cheese and ice cream. The first dairy plant at UW-River Falls opened in 1982.

It will now offer more research and hands-on experiences for students and people involved in the dairy industry.

“It’s going to be a priceless resource for the new product development in the dairy industry. It’s going to be a training venue for not just those students, but for cheesemakers, butter makers, all the licensed facilities across the state. It’s going to keep this industry moving into the next generation, " says John Umhoefer, executive director of the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association.

The grand reopening took place this morning at UW-River Falls and will soon hold classes for hands-on learning and research. The facility includes updated equipment and more space.

