WWII U.S. Navy veteran celebrates his 100th birthday in Keshena

KESHENA, Wis. (WBAY) - There was lots of excitement at the Keshena Senior Center on Friday for a special birthday celebration.

A World War Two U.S. Navy veteran is celebrating his 100th birthday.

Vaughn Collicott was born on October 18, 1923. He wrote a memoir titled “The Last One” and finished it at age ninety-five.

Vaughn says it’s about being the last born of eight children in his family. He served on the USS Meredith which was destroyed and sank during WWII.

He has a big family of his own. He and his late wife Doris have seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild!

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.