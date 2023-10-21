Elk Mound Schools hold a fall arts and crafts sale

One vendor has clothes for sale
One vendor has clothes for sale
By Eleanor Bland
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ELK MOUND, Wis. (WEAU) - Small business owners got the chance to sell some of their homemade items a local school district.

For 20 years, the Elk Mound Booster Club has hosted a fall arts and crafts sale, raising money towards the school athletics.

With clothing decorations and art. There were 300 vendors selling their homemade goods.

One of them was Kay Miller who says she’s been attending the sale for six years. She says it’s a great way to help showcase their items to the community.

“It helps to support us small time vendors, small time business owners. And they’re getting something that maybe they’re not going to find anywhere else. I always said crafted with a little bit of love inside of it”, says miller of kt ann kreations.

This is an annual sale that happens in the fall and in the spring. The volunteers for the event were parents of athletes, coaches, and athletes as well.

