Some typical, late October weather this weekend

Weekend Outlook
Weekend Outlook(WEAU)
By Kevin Bloemberg
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s looking to be a fairly nice, late October weekend across Western Wisconsin, with the return of seasonable temperatures and mainly dry weather. Today will feature more clouds than sunshine, while this afternoon will turn quite breezy with northwest winds of 15-20 mph possible. A brief sprinkle or light shower can’t be ruled out this afternoon, but most places look to remain dry. Sunday will also be dry with variable clouds and sunshine. Both days will be right around average with highs in the mid 50s.

A few showers Saturday with breezy conditions, otherwise dry and calm
A few showers Saturday with breezy conditions, otherwise dry and calm(WEAU)
Partly cloudy today with highs in the mid-50s.
Partly cloudy today with highs in the mid-50s.(WEAU)

If you have outdoor activities or yard clean up in mind, this will be the weekend to do it because the extended outlook brings the potential for at least a few days of rain later next week, followed by a noticeably colder final weekend of the month. Get more of your forecast details on the weau.com weather page!

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement surround home on Bay and Spruce Street
Chippewa Falls Police Department provides information on afternoon standoff
Ambulance takes bicyclist to hospital
Bike collides with vehicle
Ruben Arreola
Local man arrested for drugs
Derrick Van Orden
Rep. Derrick Van Orden gives statement on being in Israel and missing Speaker vote
It took crews about four hours to put the fire out.
House fire in La Crosse

Latest News

winter outlook
Strong El Nino may portend a less harsh Wisconsin winter
SportScene 13 Friday PART 3
SportScene 13 Friday PART 3
SportScene 13 Friday PART 2
SportScene 13 Friday PART 2
SportScene 13 Friday PART 1
SportScene 13 Friday PART 1