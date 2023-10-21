Some typical, late October weather this weekend

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s looking to be a fairly nice, late October weekend across Western Wisconsin, with the return of seasonable temperatures and mainly dry weather. Today will feature more clouds than sunshine, while this afternoon will turn quite breezy with northwest winds of 15-20 mph possible. A brief sprinkle or light shower can’t be ruled out this afternoon, but most places look to remain dry. Sunday will also be dry with variable clouds and sunshine. Both days will be right around average with highs in the mid 50s.

A few showers Saturday with breezy conditions, otherwise dry and calm (WEAU)

Partly cloudy today with highs in the mid-50s. (WEAU)

If you have outdoor activities or yard clean up in mind, this will be the weekend to do it because the extended outlook brings the potential for at least a few days of rain later next week, followed by a noticeably colder final weekend of the month. Get more of your forecast details on the weau.com weather page!

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.