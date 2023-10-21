A seasonable weekend with mainly dry weather

It will be a pleasant weekend for outdoor fall activities as temperatures remain within a few degrees of average for the time of year. Today will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine as breezy northwest winds return. The passage of a weak low pressure system overnight brought the wind shift and another weak disturbance will be dropping down across central and eastern Wisconsin this afternoon. There may be a stray sprinkle or light shower, but most of those should remain to our east. We will top out in the mid 50s.

A weak frontal boundary over area will make way for high pressure later. We will see some more cloudy conditions for the weekend though. (WEAU)

Upper level northwest flow will continue tonight and Sunday, while an area of high pressure takes over. This will lead to light winds and a partly cloudy sky tonight. Lows will dip back down into the 30s along with areas of fog. Some of that fog will continue Sunday morning, along with low clouds, but at least partial sunshine may return during the day. Winds will remain light with highs back into the mid 50s. A few showers may then pass through at night, while heading into Monday we should end up with a mostly dry day. The upper level flow will shift back to the west and even southwest, leading to some warming with highs back around 60. This will be dependent on clouds, which look to remain a bit more dominant. A front will then slide from the Plains into the Upper Midwest on Tuesday. A few showers will be possible, though moisture does look limited. Highs will again be around 60. After that, forecast guidance really diverges, adding plenty of uncertainty to the forecast. This is based on whether the front moves out or stalls out and keeps unsettled weather around through the middle and end of next week. For now we will keep some rain chances in the forecast, which do look to increase again by late next week. Temperatures should gradually cool during this time.

