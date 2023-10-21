SportScene 13 for Friday, October 20th (Part 1)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The WIAA football postseason is here, with many area teams starting their chases for state titles.

In division seven, defending champions Regis hosts Elmwood-Plum City, Edgar battles Glenwood City, Pepin-Alma faces Melrose-Mindoro, Spring Valley takes on Hurley, Boyceville plays host to Clear Lake, Cashton wars with Blair-Taylor, and Cochrane-Fountain City matches up with New Lisbon.

Matchups in division six include Stanley-Boyd against G-E-T, Cameron against Crandon, Cadott against Abbotsford, Mondovi against Bonduel, Grantsburg against Cumberland, and Unity against Ladysmith.

On to division five, where Colby faces Durand-Arkansaw, Neillsville/Granton hosts St. Croix Falls, and Elk Mound battles Northwestern.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.