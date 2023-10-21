SportScene 13 for Friday, October 20th (Part 2)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The prep football playoffs have arrived in Wisconsin.

In Division 1, Chippewa Falls traveled west to Hudson.

In Division 2, Menomonie hosted River Falls and New Richmond took on Marshfield.

In Division 3, top seeded Rice Lake squared off with La Crosse Logan and Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles fell to Medford. While in Division 4, St. Croix Central downed Altoona, Ellsworth faced off with Baldwin-Woodville, and Bloomer failed to take down Mosinee.

In 8-player football, McDonell withstood an early push from Siren, Gilman took down reigning champion Wausau Newman Catholic, and Thorp took on their neighbor to the east, Owen-Withee.

