Staying dry Sunday, ahead of unsettled weather through the final full week of October

Overcast skies this morning gave way to some peeks of sunshine through the afternoon hours, with even a few pop-up showers over parts of Western Wisconsin. Temperatures have been quite seasonable in the mid to upper 50s with breezy winds from the north-northwest. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will take us into tonight with some clearing possible further south as an area of high pressure works in from the north and west. As a result, winds will turn light and variable overnight with low temperatures forecast to bottom out in the upper 30s and low 40s. For areas that do see a pro-longed period of clear skies, patchy fog may develop late with dew points likely to be at or near the air temperatures. Quiet weather continues tomorrow as our high slowly drifts further east. We’ll start to get into light southerly return flow on the backside with mostly to partly cloudy skies expected. Once again, temperatures will run near to around average in the upper 50s.

High pressure drifts east with quiet and seasonable weather on tap Sunday (WEAU)

Clouds will then start to thicken up tomorrow night as an upper-level shortwave disturbance approaches from the west, bringing showers to the area close to or after midnight. Some showers may linger Monday morning before things dry out in the afternoon with partial sunshine possible and occasionally breezy winds from the south-southeast. It will be a mild start to the new work week as we rise up to 60 in the Chippewa Valley. By Monday night, a cold front will gradually build in from the northwest, arriving on our doorstep early Tuesday morning. Increasing south and southwest winds ahead of the boundary will draw up a plume of moisture, resulting in dew points rising through the 50s and into the low 60s for parts of the area by Tuesday afternoon. This, combined with adequate instability and enough forcing will result in the chance for scattered showers and storms during the day with the potential for a few of those to become strong to severe. The most recent forecast guidance continues to have some disagreements on how things will play out due to uncertainties with the front’s timing and cloud cover, so we’ll need to watch things over the next day or two. That said, it will be unseasonably warm and muggy across Western Wisconsin with highs likely to reach the 60s and close to 70 for some. On Wednesday, the cold front will be situated south and east with our next storm system already starting to take shape over the Rockies. A developing upper trough over the Desert Southwest looks to carry the surface low northeast towards our neck of the woods late-week with more chances for showers. Nothing is set in stone with several differences in the upper-level flow, but it’ll be worth monitoring. Otherwise, current indications keep us on track for a late October cool down next weekend with highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s to, perhaps, 20s for a few spots.

