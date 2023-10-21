Strong El Nino may portend a less harsh Wisconsin winter

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - NOAA released its annual winter outlook this week, and the main theme was the likelihood of a strong El Nino for the heart of the upcoming season. El Nino is a well known, large scale climate pattern that develops when the equatorial waters of the Central and East Pacific Ocean warm above average. The greater the water temperature anomaly, the stronger the El Nino. Since the 1970s, scientists have discovered that an El Nino episode can shift typical weather patterns across the globe, and the stronger the event, the greater the impacts. For us here in the United States, there is a well known correlation during the winter season that the northern tier of states tend to stay milder than average, while the deep south is typically more prone to active weather, with above average rain and snow. This is because the polar branch of the jet stream tends to remain in Canada, limiting any deep intrusions of arctic air into the U.S., while the main storm track stays farther south and is most active from Southern California across the Gulf Coast and into the Atlantic.

El Nino alters our common winter patterns (NOAA)

Given the forecast is for a strong El Nino event, confidence increases that a typical correlation may provide good hints as to the nature of the upcoming winter. Over the last 30 years, there have been 6 moderate to strong El Nino events. Looking at the weather records for meteorological winter in those years, (the months of December, January and February), we can see the averages agree with the typical correlation. Eau Claire’s temperatures averaged out 2.8° above normal over the span of those 3 months, while snowfall was nearly a foot below average.

The upcoming winter outlook based on a strong El Nino event. (weau)

The end result looks promising for those that may be looking forward to a less harsh winter, but be aware the records also indicate there were sporadic bouts of arctic cold and also some big snow events in some of these winter seasons. This outlook is based on a strong El Nino event only, and it’s possible there could be other atmospheric drivers that play a role in our winter weather. Bottom line is to be prepared for the cold and snow, but there is at least some hope Mother Nature may be a little easier on us this year!

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.