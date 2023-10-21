Volunteers work to conserve native species at a local nature preserve

Volunteers work together at the Elk Creek Bottoms Preserve.
By Eleanor Bland
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Around 30 people volunteered to protect native plants at a local nature preserve.

At the Elk Creek Bottoms Preserve in Dunn County, volunteers focused on finding two invasive species called buckthorn and honeysuckle.

They treated the species with herbicides.

Sara Norman, Community Engagement Manager at Landmark Conservancy says they need to do this to prevent invasive species from taking over the space where native species habitat.

She says it’s important to maintain the forest for the publics interest.

“Everybody needs a place to go out and enjoy nature. So this property’s open to the public. We own 24 nature preserves that are open to the public, 365 days a year so people can come out here and enjoy the forest and the natural communities and just spend some time in nature. They can and they can enjoy views of the Chippewa River as well”, says Norman.

Landmark Conservancy is a non-profit organization that serves 20 counties in Northwest Wisconsin.

Their vision is to conserve scenic landscapes and to make them accessible to the community.

