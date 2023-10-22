1 dead, 3 wounded in Arkansas shooting, police say

FILE - Police in Arkansas took two people into custody in connection with a shooting early...
FILE - Police in Arkansas took two people into custody in connection with a shooting early Sunday that left one person dead and three others wounded, police said.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Police in Arkansas took two people into custody in connection with a shooting early Sunday that left one person dead and three others wounded, police said.

An officer called to a convenience store in Pine Bluff found a large crowd in the parking lot and multiple people firing weapons, Pine Bluff police said on Facebook.

Pine Bluff is about 45 miles (72 km) south of Little Rock.

Two of the shooters got into a car and took off, prompting a chase that involved multiple law enforcement agencies. The vehicle was stopped and the male suspects were taken into custody, police said.

They did not release the suspects’ identities.

Of the three people who were wounded, one was in critical condition and the others had injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

They said they had no additional information.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement surround home on Bay and Spruce Street
Chippewa Falls Police Department provides information on afternoon standoff
winter outlook
Strong El Nino may portend a less harsh Wisconsin winter
A North Dakota man is in jail for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a woman.
Woman kidnapped from job at gunpoint: ‘I started losing hope’
Rice Lake rolled past La Crosse Logan in Level 1 of the WIAA Football Tournament.
SportScene 13 for Friday, October 20th (Part 2)
Cameron hosts Crandon in level one of the WIAA division six football postseason.
SportScene 13 for Friday, October 20th (Part 1)

Latest News

Palestinians walk by the buildings destroyed in the Israeli bombardment on al-Zahra, on the...
Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as war against Hamas threatens to ignite other fronts
Fatal single vehicle crash occurs in Town of Anson
La Cross house fire under investigation
President Joe Biden speaks from the Oval Office of the White House Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in...
Biden walks tightrope with support for Israel as allies and the left push for restraint