Chippewa Falls Coin Club hosts 56th annual coin show

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A local non-profit is hosting their annual event where a group of collectors come together for a shared appreciation.

The Chippewa Valley Coin Club is hosting their 56th annual coin show where avid coin collectors buy, trade, and sell, rare coins.

The event was held at the Brewing Projekt in Eau Claire, where over 25 vendors set up thousands of coins for visitors to admire.

Club member, Adam Kazor, said there are many reasons why people appreciate coins.

“People have always loved and collected coins, collecting things of all nature, but coins, especially because of their intrinsic value, silver and gold. And then nowadays, you know, you look for heirs or you just like collecting in general.”

Kazor said that the proceeds go back into the club or will all be donated to either a school or food bank.

