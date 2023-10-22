Community unites in healing at annual cancer walk

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - “A Walk for Hope” is all about supporting cancer patients and their families.

Event organizer, Elizabeth Cerny, said she just wants to ease the struggles that families go through with cancer.

“We are raising these funds for people that are going through treatment. So for gas money to get to treatment or for going to the grocery store so that they can have food while they are going through treatment, it’s going to be especially for the families that don’t have those funds available to them.”

The event was held at the Lazy Monk Brewery, as it is every year, and owner Theresa Frank, said she wants to help however she can.

“Anything that we can raise to help those families that are in need, people will come in from out of town to the cancer centers and unfortunately, they have to find a hotel for their family and groceries and eating out. And those are the things that people don’t take into account. Insurance will pay their procedure as a rule, but it’s all those other things that these families don’t need to have to worry about,” Frank said.

The event started three years ago, but the idea came up after Cerny, herself, needed support.

“Five years ago I was diagnosed with breast cancer and this is the establishment that did my benefit. And Bravo Salon, was, I worked for them and they did the benefit for me here. So this is my five year anniversary of being cancer free. And I want to just give back,” Cerny said.

Bravo Salon & Spa sponsors the walk, Shari Spies, owner of the salon and friends of Cerny’s, said she was happy to support her when she needed it, and wants to help everyone else in the Eau Claire area struggling with the same issues.

“I think cancer touches every family. And just to make sure people are aware of different ways that they can help and support families that are in need,” Spies said.

Cerny said she hopes to raise over $1,000 from the event, which will all be donated to patients in the Eau Claire area struggling with cancer.

