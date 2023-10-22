Driver arrested for OWI after operating vehicle with two minors in car

(MGN)
By Ellie Ulbricht
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Woman arrested in Eau Claire after operating vehicle while intoxicated.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, 34-year-old Rochelle Lynn Olson, from Eau Claire, was stopped by the a Wisconsin State Trooper at 3:37 A.M. on Sunday, the 22nd., for traffic violations on Wisconsin Street.

According to the state patrol, the trooper observed signs of impairment on Olson.

After a subsequent investigation and a standardized field sobriety test, results showed that Olson was operating her vehicle under the influence. This turned out to be a 3rd offence, since Olson also had two children on the car under the age of 16.

The children were picked up by a family friend, and Olson was transported to a hospital for blood tests before being released to a responsible party.

Olson was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence while having two minor passengers, and driving with a revoked driver’s license.

